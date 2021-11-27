Left Menu

Here's how 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz wished girlfriend Himanshi Khurana on birthday

'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Asim Riaz wished his girlfriend and singer Himanshi Khurana on her birthday with a cute post on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 14:55 IST
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Asim Riaz wished his girlfriend and singer Himanshi Khurana on her birthday with a cute post on social media. Taking to Instagram, Asim posted a string of candid videos of him with Himanshi. In one of the videos, Asim can be seen sneakingly taking a video of Himanshi's grumpy yet adorable face.

"Happy birthday @iamhimanshikhurana," he captioned the post by adding a crown emoji to it. Asim and Himanshi fell in love during their stint in 'Bigg Boss' 13. Though Himanshi was engaged to someone else when she entered the Bigg Boss house, she grew close to Asim, who was always vocal about his feelings for her. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

