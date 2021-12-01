4 held in gang rape case in UP's Ballia

Four youths have been arrested in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in a village in this district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the minor girl on the night of November 28 had gone to buy vegetables, when two of her neighbours forcibly took her on a motorcycle, and took her to a hut at an isolated place.

The two youths then called two of their friends, after which the girl was gang raped, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said that based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case was registered against the four youths on Monday. The youths are in the 22-26 age group. The accused are neighbours of the girl and are known to her.

The four were arrested on Tuesday, and sent to jail, while the girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, the CO said.

