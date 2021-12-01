Left Menu

4 held in gang rape case in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 01-12-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 00:20 IST
4 held in gang rape case in UP's Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

Four youths have been arrested in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in a village in this district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the minor girl on the night of November 28 had gone to buy vegetables, when two of her neighbours forcibly took her on a motorcycle, and took her to a hut at an isolated place.

The two youths then called two of their friends, after which the girl was gang raped, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said that based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case was registered against the four youths on Monday. The youths are in the 22-26 age group. The accused are neighbours of the girl and are known to her.

The four were arrested on Tuesday, and sent to jail, while the girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, the CO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021