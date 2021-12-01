Left Menu

Nicolas Cage to portray Dracula in Universal film 'Renfield'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-12-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 09:40 IST
Nicolas Cage to portray Dracula in Universal film 'Renfield'
Hollywood star Nicolas Cage will play Dracula in Universal's upcoming monster movie ''Renfield''.

The film centres on Dracula's henchman R M Renfield, who was a prominent figure in author Bram Stoker's cult classic 1897 novel.

In the book, Renfield was a patient in an asylum with an obsession for drinking blood, deluded into thinking he would find immortality.

He bows at the feet of the vampire king, who feeds him insects and rats and dangles everlasting life in front of him.

In the movie, actor Nicholas Hoult will take on the role of Renfield.

''The Tomorrow War'' director Chris McKay is directing the feature film which is based on an original story outline from Robert Kirkman, the creator of ''The Walking Dead''.

Ryan Ridley has penned the script.

The film, set up at Universal Pictures, will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst.

