Robert Downey Jr. wants Sherlock Holmes 3 to be ‘the best series of all time’

Sherlock Holmes 3 is one of the highly anticipated mystery action films and fans were earlier after learning that the movie would be out on December 22, 2021. The second movie titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was released in December 2011.

Although we are close to Sherlock Holmes 3's release date, still the viewers are confused whether it is actually happening or not. Earlier we heard the making of third movie was delayed like any other entertainment projects due to coronavirus pandemic.

The script for Sherlock Holmes 3 is penned by Chris Brancato, the co-creator of Netflix's popular crime drama Narcos, and co-creator of Epix's own crime series, Godfather of Harlem. Though the plot is yet to be revealed, however, during a panel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in October 2020, one of the producers Susan Downey said, "At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena."

"I think, to this day. So to me, why do a third movie if you're not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements? We think there's an opportunity to build it out more," she added.

Fans may have forgotten that Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey announced their plans to expand the film series in October last year. "We think there's an opportunity to build it out more. Spin-off characters from a third movie, to see what's going on in the television landscape, to see what Warner Media is starting to build out, things with HBO and HBO Max," said Susan Downey.

Fans should not give up their hope for Sherlock Holmes 3. In July 2019, Dexter Fletcher was announced as the film's director. Dexter Fletcher said during a conversation with Celebrity Catch Up Podcast, "They're both up against the same dilemma, the same issue that we all (have): How do you get large groups of people together to create something and then shift them all around the world? And what do you do with actors that are in a love scene? It's complicated."

On the other hand, Robert Downey Jr. said in an interview that "the team wants to make Sherlock Holmes 3 to be the best series of all time and they all have a high expectation on the script."

Sherlock Holmes 3 was originally set for release on December 22, 2021 with Downey and Law set to return, although its status is uncertain. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

