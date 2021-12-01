Money Heist: Javier Gómez opens up why Berlin must return! Updates on Season 5 Part 2!

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 is set to release on December 3, 2021. Although the journey of the Spanish series, Money Heist aka La casa de papel will come to an end in December 2021 but there will be a spin-off series.

Fans, who are disheartened after the death of the character Berlin, expected his return in Season 3 or Season 4. That was not possible but Berlin is returning in the Money Heist spin-off series titled 'Berlin.' Berlin is set to premiere in 2023. Squid Game's actor Park Hae-soo will be seen in the Korean version of Money Heist, Netflix confirmed. The spin-off show Berlin is already under development.

Why do makers think Berlin should return?

Berlin is one of the most vital characters in the drama. He is a terminally ill jewel thief and Professor's second-in-command and brother.

While the character was visible in the last few seasons it was only the flashback. Looking back, the series' writer Javier Gómez Santander admitted that they regretted the death of the character in the Spanish series Money Heist.

While talking with El Mundo, the printed daily newspaper in Spain (via Express.uk), Javier Gómez Santander said, Even characters with such a negative charge like Berlin end up being somewhat redeemed and people have a brutal affection for them. So we get him back for this season. How were we going to give it up?"

He also mentioned, "If we had known that there would be more seasons, we would have thought hard about killing Berlin. It is that he died a lot. We killed him too much and there is no way to revive him."

The Korean adaptation of Money Heist will be directed by Kim Hong-sun. The Korean adaptation will be collaboratively made by BH Entertainment and Content Zium. As of August 18, 2021, the K-Drama adaptation of Money Heist was under pre-production.

Now the time has come for Money Heist Season 5 Part 2's release. It will be out on December 3. The viewers are waiting to see what happens to the Professor who is mysteriously away from group while the building is still surrounded by Police.

At the Netflix TUDUM event, we got the first look and an exclusive clip of the final part of the series. The gang has been in the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours and the Professor is at risk. To make matters worse, a new adversary is coming: the army. With the Professor's mysterious disappearance from his gang, the heist crew argues over how to escape, and what to do with all the gold.

On October 13, Netflix released a 42-seconds long clip of the first teaser of the Money Heist Volume 2.

Money Heist Season 5 Official Synopsis

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Money Heist Season 5 Vol 2 is set to release on December 3, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Spanish drama.

