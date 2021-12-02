Priyanka Chopra plays Sati in The Matrix 4, will she send Neo on a fresh adventure?

The long wait for The Matrix 4 is almost over! Now we are just a few days behind the release of The Matrix 4. Fans are severely excited and their enthusiasm has reached acme with the arrival of new updates before the movie's premiere this month.

The Indian and global fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas were curious to know her role in The Matrix 4. No one knew about her role until the movie's Korean poster came out. Now her fans and followers are thrilled to learn about her character in the imminent The Matrix 4.

Warner Brothers Korea's Instagram page has recently revealed that Priyanka Chopra will be seen as Sati in The Matrix 4 titled The Matrix Resurrections. Although major part of the image remained unaltered, still some of the text had undergone some changes.

The character name of Priyanka Chopra was written in the local language사티(red-colored), which reads Sati in English. Fans believe her character will have a bigger role in The Matrix 4, mainly in Neo's (Keanu Reeves) journey.

The portrayal of Priyanka Chopra's character, Sati is quite fascinating! Her costume is fabulous with her hair tied up in buns. The first trailer of The Matrix 4 aka The Matrix Resurrections showed her character waiting for Neo at a café, where she was reading Alice in Wonderland. Thus, the franchise enthusiasts are expecting her to send Neo on a fresh adventure in the movie.

The Matrix 4 will also feature Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jessica Henwick as Bugs, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, Eréndira Ibarra as Lexy, Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson, to name a few.

The Matrix 4 is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more information on the upcoming Hollywood movies.

