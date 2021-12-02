Will Jason Statham have bigger role in The Expendables 4 than Sylvester Stallone?

The action movie enthusiasts are ardently waiting for any updates on The Expendables 4. Sylvester Stallone announced in March 2016 that the fourth movie would be the final installment of the franchise.

In July this year, Sylvester Stallone posted a picture on his Instagram teasing things were going ahead. He aired an image of a gold ring featuring a skull face with purple gems for eyes. "Just finished the designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4 It's a little heavy, but it'll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips," Sylvester Stallone posted. This was an indication to the action movie lovers that the development is underway.

The Expendables 4 will see Jason Statham having a bigger role than Sylvester Stallone. The Rocky Balboa actor wrote on Instagram recently that he was done with the franchise and ready to pass the baton on to Jason Statham. Even fans are excited seeing the addition of the Indonesian actor, Iko Uwais as the main villain.

Jason Statham also shared a picture last month from the set of The Expendables 4 showing him and Iko Uwais fighting. "A real honour to spend some screen time with the incredibly talented @iko.uwais. A true master of his game and a powerhouse of speed and skills that take a lifetime to achieve. Massive respect for all that you do brother," Jason Statham captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Statham (@jasonstatham)

Fans will be happy to learn that Andy García will be seen in The Expendables 4. Additionally, Eddie Hall, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio, and Levy Tran were cast in undisclosed roles.

Synopsis of The Expendables 4 is yet to be out. However, it will serve as a follow-up to the previous movie. Jason Constantine, Lionsgate president vowed that it will 'raise the stakes' and be 'the most bada** adventure yet.'

In August this year, it was stated that principal photography for The Expendables 4 would begin in October. Filming officially commenced on September 29, 2021. In October 2021, Stallone announced on social media that he had finished filming his scenes for the movie.

The Expendables 4 doesn't have an official release date, but it is expected to be out anytime in 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Robert Downey Jr. wants Sherlock Holmes 3 to be 'the best series of all time'