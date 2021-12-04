What are the chances for Love Alarm Season 3? Know in details!

Will Love Alarm ever come with Season 3? Since the release of second season in March this year, the South Korean series enthusiasts are ardently looking to the renewal of third season.

The creators and Netflix have not hinted at the future possibilities of Love Alarm Season 3. There was a rumor in the web world that the series' producers had decided to renew it for one more season. According to Nilsen Report website, the series' creators have acknowledged fans' demands and have given thumbs up for the third season.

The returning of Love Alarm Season 3 is yet to be confirmed, but considering the count for the first two seasons, it (the third season) is likely to have 6 to 8 episodes. Season 1 had 8 episodes and Season 2 had 6 episodes.

Many fans in South Korea and across the planet believe that third season would not be worked upon as the previous season already completed the story. According to them, there's nothing left to explore in the future. The second season ends with Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun) winding up choosing Lee Hye-young (Jung Ga-ram).

However, the series left an untold story between Park Gul-mi (played by Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung). Thus, the viewers are expecting the possibility of Love Alarm Season 3 to clear the minimal cliffhangers left in the second season. However, we know that majority of the South Korean series end with single season without going for the next.

If Love Alarm returns with Season 3, it will have the original cast from the first two seasons. If that happens, Kim So-Hyun will be seen reprising the role of a beautiful and hardworking high school student Kim-Jo-Jo, Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hyde-young, a high school hardworking student, admirer of Jo-Jo and Song Kang as a handsome model and high school students Hwang Sun-oh, who already fell in love with Kim Jo-jo. Even the other cast in the series are also severely expected to return in the third season.

Love Alarm Season 3 is yet to be renewed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

