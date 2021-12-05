Left Menu

'Batman: The Animated Series' podcast under development featuring original cast

The Bat-family might be getting back together, this time in podcast format. During Los Angeles Comic-Con, it has been revealed that an audio drama is in the works that will continue the 1990s 'Batman

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 18:37 IST
'Batman: The Animated Series' podcast under development featuring original cast
Batman Animated Series (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Bat-family might be getting back together, this time in podcast format. During Los Angeles Comic-Con, it has been revealed that an audio drama is in the works that will continue the 1990s 'Batman: The Animated Series'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news was announced by actors Kevin Conroy (Batman) and John Glover (The Riddler). They revealed that 'Batman: The Animated' series writer Alan Burnett is developing the project.

"It's a great script by Alan Burnett and it brings back the original cast", Conroy said during the 'History of the Batman' panel, hosted by Londyn Jackson. Glover added, "The Riddler's back, and he's evolved in many ways ... He understands he's on the spectrum." The panel also featured Will Friedle, who starred in 'Batman Beyond' as Terry McGinnis/Batman.

'Batman: The Animated' series ran for 85 episodes from 1992-95 and also included Mark Hamill as Joker and introduced the world to the show's breakout character, Harley Quinn (Arleen Sorkin). It was set in a 1940s-style world and embraced the noir nature of the Dark Knight. It also launched Conroy as what many consider the definitive Batman voice actor, and saw the series jump to the big screen for 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm'.

The series is considered one of the great animated comic book series and won the Emmy for the outstanding animated program in 1993. While it is unknown which castmembers might return for the audio drama, surviving voice actors include Paul Williams (The Penguin), Richard Moll (Two-Face), David Warner (Ra's Al Ghul), Diane Pershing (Poison Ivy), Adrienne Barbeau (Catwoman), Ron Perlman (Clayface), Melissa Gilbert (Barbara Gordon) and Loren Lester (Dick Grayson / Nightwing).

There are multiple 'Batman' audio dramas in the marketplace currently. HBO Max has 'Batman: The Audio Adventures', starring Jeffrey Wright as Batman, while Spotify has the upcoming 'Batman Unburied', starring Winston Duke as the Caped Crusader, with The Dark Knight screenwriter David S. Goyer overseeing. Marvel, too, has delved into the audio drama space, with 'Wolverine: The Long Night' and 'Wolverine: The Last Trail'. Meanwhile, Bruce Timm, the animator behind Batman: The Animated Series' is developing a separate animated Batman show with J.J. Abrams and 'The Batman' filmmaker Matt Reeves. That series bow on HBO Max.

As of now, no distribution platform has been revealed for the new podcast. But Conroy has revealed another veteran of the '90s animated series is attached to the project. "Danny Elfman will write the theme," said Conroy, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021