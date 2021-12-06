The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is likely to focus on Filo based on recent trailer

The manga lovers in Japan and across the world were extremely happy after the second and the third run of The Rising of the Shield Hero was announced in Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2020. The novel series was adapted into a manga series by Aiya Kyū and published by Media Factory, with nineteen volumes released as of September 22, 2021.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 had been delayed until April 2022. Although the reason for its delay has not been officially revealed, still some outlets claimed that the issue with the production in Japan was caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, it was slated to be out in October 2021.

At 2019's Crunchyroll Expo, it was announced that The Rising of the Shield Hero would receive Season 2 and Season 3. Masato Jinbo replaced Takao Abo as director, and the rest of the staff members will reprise their roles.

The newly released trailer of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 mainly focuses on Filo instead of Naofumi and Raphtalia. Filo was the third addition to Naofumi's party in Season 1. Filo continues to be one of the pivotal fighters in his group overall. The viewers will get to see many things related to Filo in the imminent season.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is likely to show Naofumi, Raphtalia and Filo jointly attempting to save the world and unravel the secrets about Waves. "A giant enemy called the Spirit Turtle? Being transported further into another world? Naofumi and his friends will have to face various new challenges," Masato Jinbo opined.

"How will Naofumi, Raphtalia and Filo take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia and Kizuna," cited Jinbo.

It seems most of the voice cast will return to The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. The cast includes Kaito Ishikawa (as Naofumi), AsamiSeto (Raphtalia), Rina Hidaka( Filo), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Ren Amaki), Makoto Takahashi (Motoyasu Kitamura), Yoshitaka Yamaya (Itsuki Kawasumi), and Maaya Uchida (Melty).

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is set to release in April 2022. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on anime series.

Also Read: The Seven Deadly Sins: Why Season 6 is possible! Know in detail!