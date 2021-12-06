Left Menu

Katrina Kaif's sisters, other guests jet off to Rajasthan for rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Here we go! Katrina Kaif's family members and guests have started arriving at the Jaipur Airport on Monday for her and Vicky Kaushal's speculated wedding festivities, which will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan from December 7-9.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:09 IST
Katrina Kaif's sisters, other guests jet off to Rajasthan for rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Here we go! Katrina Kaif's family members and guests have started arriving at the Jaipur Airport on Monday for her and Vicky Kaushal's speculated wedding festivities, which will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan from December 7-9. Katrina's sister Natacha was spotted at the airport with other family members.

Natacha was seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. She also had a baby stroller with her. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is also styling Katrina for her upcoming film 'Tiger 3', was also seen at Jaipur airport, wearing a white top, paired with a blue shirt.

Anaita also posted a picture of the Sea Link in Mumbai on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Bye sealink..." Katrina's other sister Isabelle was also spotted jetting off to Rajasthan with other relatives. Isabelle was seen wearing a long white tunic with jeans and tan boots.

A source has revealed that the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the wedding ceremony. Last night, the paparazzi clicked Katrina, her mother Suzanne Turquotte and other family members outside Vicky Kaushal's residence in Mumbai.

As per several reports, Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera's security team, Tiger Security Services, will be guarding Vicky and Katrina's wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara. While Katrina and Vicky's wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publically. However, the duo has been spotted together at several events and occasions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021