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Rahul Gandhi's Rally Raises Alarm Over Alleged Corruption and Land Grabs in Assam

Rahul Gandhi accuses Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption, pledges action if Congress takes power. He compares Congress's ideology to musician Zubeen Garg's unifying philosophy and accuses BJP of 'land ATM' scheme benefiting industrialists. He also critiques India's trade dealings with the US, claiming they harm local businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Biswanathchariali | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:18 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Rally Raises Alarm Over Alleged Corruption and Land Grabs in Assam
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

During election rallies in Assam's Biswanath and Golaghat districts, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vehemently criticized the state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging him to be 'the most corrupt CM' in India. Gandhi declared that legal action would follow if Congress assumes power in the state.

Gandhi drew parallels between Congress's philosophy and that of renowned Assamese musician Zubeen Garg, praising the latter's lifelong efforts to unify Assam. He accused the BJP government, led by Sarma, of promoting division and providing land to select industrialists under a 'land ATM' conspiracy.

The Congress leader further charged the BJP with economic malpractice, criticizing India's trade agreements with the US, which he claims damage local industries. He also condemned the BJP's alleged centralization of power, stating that Assam should not be governed from New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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