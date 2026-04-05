Punjab Headquarters Blast: Two Main Suspects Arrested

The Punjab Police arrested two men, Gurtej Singh and Amanpreet Singh, for their alleged involvement in the blast outside the BJP headquarters in Chandigarh. This update was announced by Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.

The arrests took place in Rewari, Haryana, following the explosion on April 1, which damaged vehicles but caused no casualties. Initially identified as a crude bomb, the explosive turned out to be a hand grenade, according to authorities.

Investigations revealed connections to international handlers and Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. In a collaborative operation with Chandigarh Police, this apprehension brings the total suspects arrested to seven, continuing to shed light on the cross-border influences behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)