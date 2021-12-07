Left Menu

Boxing-Tommy Fury pulls out of Jake Paul fight over medical reasons

Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, said on Monday he has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul due to a severe chest infection and a broken rib.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 00:18 IST
Boxing-Tommy Fury pulls out of Jake Paul fight over medical reasons

Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, said on Monday he has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul due to a severe chest infection and a broken rib. Tommy was due to face Paul on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida. He won on the undercard of Paul's August fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Tommy comes from a long line of boxers but has also looked to grow his celebrity outside the sport and appeared on the British reality show Love Island in 2019. "I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib," the 22-year-old Tommy said in a tweet https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv/status/1467885636598255619 posted by his promoter Frank Warren.

"I can't express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the New Year, I want this fight to still happen more than anything." With Tommy pulling out, Paul said he will have a rematch with Woodley. Paul and Woodley's cruiserweight fight in August ended in a split-decision victory for Paul.

"I am giving him (Woodley) $500,000 extra if he can knock me out," Paul said in a video on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
3
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021