Trump Denies Troop Deployment Amid Middle East Tensions

President Donald Trump explicitly denied plans to deploy additional U.S. troops to the Middle East amidst escalating tensions with Iran. His statement came in response to inquiries from a reporter, with Trump affirming, "I'm not putting troops anywhere."

The President emphasized that necessary measures will be taken to maintain stability, but increased military presence is not part of current plans. "We will do whatever is necessary to keep the price," he asserted in a decisive tone.

Despite Trump's assurances, a recent Reuters report cited multiple sources indicating the administration's consideration of sending thousands more soldiers to reinforce efforts in the region. The report underscores ongoing strategic deliberations in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)