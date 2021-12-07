Left Menu

Rani Mukherji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' to release in May 2022

Bollywood star Rani Mukherji-led film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is set to release theatrically next year on May 20, the makers announced on Tuesday.Billed as an untold story about a journey of a mothers battle against an entire country, the movie is based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level.The film is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advanis Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 11:44 IST
Rani Mukherji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' to release in May 2022
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Rani Mukherji-led film “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway” is set to release theatrically next year on May 20, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Billed as an untold story about a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country, the movie is based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

The film is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. Both the production houses announced the release date on their respective Twitter handles. “With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children! Inspired by a true story, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway starring #RaniMukherji releases in theatres on Friday, May 20th 2022!,” the post read.

The movie is directed by Ashima Chibber of “Mere Dad Ki Maruti” fame.

The team commenced shooting for the film in August this year and wrapped it in October. Mukerji's last big screen outing was Yash Raj Films' November release ''Bunty aur Babli 2''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021