Insider tells Miley Cyrus visited Pete Davidson's Staten Island condo after 'Fallon' appearance

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus recently visited actor-comedian Pete Davidson's Staten Island condo after they both appeared together on the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:43 IST
Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus recently visited actor-comedian Pete Davidson's Staten Island condo after they both appeared together on the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. According to Fox News, during the show they cut up with Davidson's eyebrow-raising romance with Kim Kardashian all while promoting a New Year's Eve special they're co-hosting later this month.

However, it wasn't until the two left the studio that things got interesting, according to a sleuthing source who relayed to Page Six that the 'Wrecking Ball' singer was spotted entering the underground garage of the 28-year-old 'Saturday Night Live' star's Staten Island condominium. "They left NBC around 8:30 and arrived at Pete's place around 9:40 p.m.," the insider told the outlet, noting that both of the star's SUVs were obscured as they each entered the building.

During their visit to 'Fallon', Cyrus remixed Yvonne Fair's 'It Should Have Been Me' as she hung the Davidson-Kardashian relationship over his head. "It should have been me," she sang, adding, "on the week of promoting our special." "Now you're standing there saying 'I do'. Holding hands with somebody new. It should have been me," Cyrus quipped to the 'Suicide Squad' actor. They also revealed that they had previously gotten matching tattoos after filming an 'SNL' sketch together.

In October, Davidson and Kardashian were spotted holding hands during a visit to Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California. The Skims founder is currently going through a divorce from estranged husband Kanye West whom she supported on Thursday at his performance at Los Angeles' Memorial Coliseum alongside Drake. West publicly pleaded with Kardashian to "run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly" during the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert.

Kardashian reportedly filed court documents on Friday to legally declare herself as single and if signed off on by a judge, she would also drop West from her last name as well. Kardashian is the latest big name in the funnyman's history of leading ladies he has been connected to which also includes the likes of Ariana Granda, Kate Bechinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Cazzie David and Carly Aquilino. (ANI)

