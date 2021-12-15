The Boys Season 3 will delve into history of Vought International & Soldier Boy!

Amazon Prime's superhero series, The Boys Season 3 has wrapped up its filming on September 10, 2021. No premiere date has been confirmed yet but the creators shared several new updates on the series.

Recently, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that The Boys Season 3 will reveal the history of Vought International. According to Eric, it would be interesting to see what Vought was it like in the 60s and 70s and 80s.

We already got some hints earlier on Vought and his invented drug Compound-x where Stormfront tells Homelander that she is the first successful Compound V subject and founder Frederick Vought's widow, wanting him to lead the superpowered to world domination. They learned the A-Train takes a drug injected by Vought into his wife Klara to make her the first successful superhero.

While the series will focus more on Vought International, fans are also eager to see the first superhero Solider Boy Jensen Ackles.

Moreover, earlier while teasing the plot for the series, Kripke said: "Season three delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy."

"We were able to dig into both the history of the country and also really look at toxic masculinity, and masculine roles, and what a shit show that's overall caused. This whole fucking independent, Marlboro man thing," added Kripke.

No doubt Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) is the biggest addition to the casting list of The Boys 3. Jensen Ackles said that the Soldier Boy fought in World War II and became 'the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades.'

The Boys Season 3 has also added some new characters. On October 5, 2021, Frances Turner, Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan joined the cast as Monique and twins Tessa and Tommy, a.k.a. the TNT Twins, in recurring roles. They will join Jensen Ackles.

On June 23, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler and Laurie Holden were cast as Supersonic, Gunpowder, Blue Hawk, and Crimson Countess respectively for the third season in undisclosed capacities.

The Boys Season 3 will bring back the lead character Billy Butcher, Homelander, Hughie Campbell, and Starlight played by Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty, respectively. The other actors to reprise their roles in The Boys Season 3 include Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) and TomerKapon (Frenchie).

The release date for the superhero series is yet to be announced but if we follow the previous release pattern, then The Boys season 3 would premiere in the first half of 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Amazon Prime Video series.

