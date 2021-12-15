Jagapathi Babu, Sarath Kumar team up for Disney+ Hotstar’s first Telugu series ‘Parampara’

Veteran actors Jagapathi Babu and Sarath Kumar will be seen together in Disney+ Hotstar’s first Telugu series “Parampara”, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The family drama series is backed by “Baahubali” producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of Arka Mediaworks Production.

Written by Hari Yelleti and directed by Krishna Vijay L and Viswanath Arigela, “Parampara” spins an epic tale of power, corruption and generational bad blood.

In “Parampara”, Kumar plays a menacing business baron Nagendra Naidu, for whom morals lie in the grey area, while Babu essays the role of Mohan Rao, his subservient right-hand man.

Kumar, known for movies such as “Nattamai”, “Suryavamsam”, and “Pazhassi Raja”, said he feels privileged to be part of a project that is setting a precedent for the Telugu industry.

“I am honoured to mark my digital web series debut with ‘Parampara’. As an actor working on a web series for the first time, there are certain transitions that need to be done and it was a journey filled with excitement and exploration about my acting process. I hope Parampara finds resonance with the audience,” the 67-year-old actor said in a statement.

Speaking about his role, Kumar said, “My role as a powerful business tycoon has multiple layers that have been masterfully manoeuvred through Krishna Vijay L’s direction.” Babu, 59, said he thoroughly enjoyed being part of “Parampara” and is hopeful the audience will also enjoy watching it.

“For my character Mohan Rao, there is a silent intensity to the way he walks, moves and talks that is very captivating. The entire build-up of the character had several learnings for me both as an actor and human. I had a lot of fun playing Mohan Rao and I hope that comes through in the series as well,” Babu, best known for his villainous roles in “Legend” and “Pulimurugan”, said.

As per the official synopsis, “Parampara” is a David Vs Goliath story where an underdog fights his powerful wily and ruthless uncle for the integrity and honour of his wronged father.

Naidu, the patriarch of the Naidu family and his brother Mohan Rao have an unbreakable bond as far as the world is concerned. But trouble is brewing inside the Naidu household as Gopi, Mohanrao’s son, decides to unmask Naidu who has been oppressing Mohanrao in the guise of love. This sets the platform with the conflict between the two resulting in power conflicts, it read.

Vijay said he is grateful and proud to have been able to direct the series with such talented actors on board.

“Parampara is a drama that is based on the power ambitions of its characters. The audience will be treated to a power drama that packs emotions, actions and an enticing story that will keep them hooked on to the series. I feel extremely proud to have been able to direct my very first web series featuring the talented dream cast for the show,” the co-director said.

“Parampara” also features Naveen Chandra, Ishan, and Aakanksha Singh. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.

