First poster of Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg-starrer 'Uncharted' unveiled

The first poster for Sony's movie adaptation of 'Uncharted' was recently unveiled, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, scheduled for February 18 release in the US.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:07 IST
Poster of 'Uncharted' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The first poster for Sony's movie adaptation of 'Uncharted' was recently unveiled, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, scheduled for February 18 release in the US. According to Deadline, the movie which is based on the beloved PlayStation video games created by Naughty Dog follows a young Nathan Drake (Holland) on his first adventure with his fellow treasure hunter Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Wahlberg).

The plot follows the pair as they go in the dangerous pursuit of "the greatest treasure never found" while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan's long-lost brother. Though the newly unveiled poster does not offer much information, it does bring Nathan and his mentor Sully together. However, one detail that might stand out to fans of the videogame franchise, is that the old-looking ships in the background of the poster might hint at elements of 'Uncharted 4: A Thief's End' in the story.

Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali, Patricia Meeden and Sarah Petrick also star in the film from director Ruben Fleischer, which has been scripted by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner have produced the project for Atlas Entertainment with Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions. Fleischer, Holland, Marcum and Holloway have executive produced alongside PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, David Bernad, Robert J. Dohrmann, Neil Druckmann and Evan Wells, with Christopher Fisser, Henning Molfenter and Charlie Woebcken serving as co-producers, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

