Left Menu

Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna joins the cast of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'

Backed by Karan Johars Dharma Productions and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, the movie will be helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.Dharma Productions shared the news of the female lead of Yodha via social media.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 11:41 IST
Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna joins the cast of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra in action film ''Yodha'', the makers announced on Saturday. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, the movie will be helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

Dharma Productions shared the news of the female lead of ''Yodha'' via social media. ''Our two female leads of #Yodha are coming to hijack your hearts - welcoming Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna to the family!'' the studio posted on Instagram. ''Yodha'' marks the first collaboration between Dharma Productions and Patani and Khanna.

Malhotra has in the past worked with the banner on numerous films, including his debut "Student of the Year", ''Hasee Toh Phasee'', ''Kapoor & Sons" and most recently ''Shershaah''.

Both Patani and Khanna shared the news on their respective social media account and expressed excitement to be part of the action franchise. ''Super glad to join this action packed journey! I'm ready for take off guys, let's go!'' Patani, known for ''M S Dhoni: The Untold Story'', ''Baaghi 2'', ''Radhe'', said.

Khanna, 31, said, ''I am extremely honoured & excited to announce that I will be joining team #Yodha.'' She made her acting debut with John Abraham-starrer ''Madras Cafe'' and since then featured in Telugu and Tamil movies such as ''Bengal Tiger'', ''Supreme'', ''Jai Lava Kusa'', ''Venky Mama'' and ''Prati Roju Pandage''.

The actor will also be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming web-series starring Shahid Kapoor and in Ajay Devgn digital debut show ''Rudra -The Edge of Darkness''.

''Yodha'' is set to release on November 11 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021