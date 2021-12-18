Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna joins the cast of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'

Actors Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra in action film ''Yodha'', the makers announced on Saturday. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, the movie will be helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

Dharma Productions shared the news of the female lead of ''Yodha'' via social media. ''Our two female leads of #Yodha are coming to hijack your hearts - welcoming Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna to the family!'' the studio posted on Instagram. ''Yodha'' marks the first collaboration between Dharma Productions and Patani and Khanna.

Malhotra has in the past worked with the banner on numerous films, including his debut "Student of the Year", ''Hasee Toh Phasee'', ''Kapoor & Sons" and most recently ''Shershaah''.

Both Patani and Khanna shared the news on their respective social media account and expressed excitement to be part of the action franchise. ''Super glad to join this action packed journey! I'm ready for take off guys, let's go!'' Patani, known for ''M S Dhoni: The Untold Story'', ''Baaghi 2'', ''Radhe'', said.

Khanna, 31, said, ''I am extremely honoured & excited to announce that I will be joining team #Yodha.'' She made her acting debut with John Abraham-starrer ''Madras Cafe'' and since then featured in Telugu and Tamil movies such as ''Bengal Tiger'', ''Supreme'', ''Jai Lava Kusa'', ''Venky Mama'' and ''Prati Roju Pandage''.

The actor will also be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming web-series starring Shahid Kapoor and in Ajay Devgn digital debut show ''Rudra -The Edge of Darkness''.

''Yodha'' is set to release on November 11 next year.

