Inside Edge: Will it be renewed for Season 4? Know more in detail!

Amazon Originals' first Hindi language web series Inside Edge Season 3 was released on December 3. Since the release of the first season, the show has gathered a huge fan base in India and other countries. Season 3 ended on a few cliffhangers, which left fans waiting for Inside Edge Season 4.

As of now, there is no official announcement on the renewal of the fourth season. However, it is expected that Amazon Prime Video will eventually come with the fourth season, as many of the cast and crew members are hopeful about the future of the series.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, creator Karan Anshuman said that if Inside Edge Season 4 happens he would definitely go for it.

"If there's a season 4, I'll be obviously going for it. Cricket is never short of drama and drama around cricket is always amazing. So yes, I'll be looking forward to taking up the fourth season if it happens!"

The third season director Kanishk Varma said, "I have always joked that if ever there's a Season 4, I would be the director. But jokes apart, I think it would be great. I know for a fact that Karan has a lot of material that he can use for the next season. The whole franchise is so personal to me, it's like a family and I would even bribe Karan to let me direct the season."

The series has received critical acclaim for its acting performances and storyline. The performance of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virvani, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, and Angad Bedi earned a lot of praises from viewers. India Today called the series "perfectly cast and technically first rate".

The cricket-based web series, Inside Edge, is centered on the Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional T20 cricket crew, whose owners operate a league-wide match-fixing organization. The series has been produced jointly by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman.

Amazon Prime has not officially announced Inside Edge Season 4. If the fourth run happens, it is likely that almost all the main cast members would return to their respective roles. This includes Vivek Oberoi (as Vikrant Dhawan), Aamir Bashir (Yashvardhan Patil), Richa Chadda (Zarina Malik), Sapna Pabbi (Mantra Patil), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Prashant Kanaujia), Angad Bedi (Arvind Vashishth), and Sayani Gupta (Rohini Raghavan).

