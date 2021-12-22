Left Menu

'Snowfall' season 5 to premiere in February

Makers of the much-loved crime drama series 'Snowfall' have set February 23 as the show's season 5 premiere date.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 22:43 IST
'Snowfall' season 5 to premiere in February
A still from 'Snowfall' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Makers of the much-loved crime drama series 'Snowfall' have set February 23 as the show's season 5 premiere date. The fourth season of FX's hit drama series was the cable net's most-watched series of 2021, as per Deadline.

Co-created by the late John Singleton, the show is set in the summer of 1986. 'Snowfall' follows Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are rich beyond their wildest dreams and on the verge of having everything they have ever wanted -- right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. During the budding drug epidemic in Los Angeles in the early 1980s, the crime family (Franklin Saint's family) decides to make money selling cocaine. Meanwhile, a CIA operative also gets involved.

Created by Singleton and Eric Amadio and showrunner Dave Andron, the series from FX Productions is executive produced by the trio along with Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley, and Julie DeJoie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021