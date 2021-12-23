Left Menu

'Satyameva Jayate 2' premieres on Amazon Prime Video

Actor John Abraham starrer actioner Satyameva Jayate 2 has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer announced on Thursday.A sequel to the 2018 hit of the same name, the Milap Zaveri directorial released theatrically on November 25.The film featured Abraham in a triple role, fighting corruption in Lucknow.Brace yourselves, this time witness 2x action, 2x entertainment and 3x surprise.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 12:50 IST
'Satyameva Jayate 2' premieres on Amazon Prime Video
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor John Abraham starrer actioner ''Satyameva Jayate 2'' has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer announced on Thursday.

A sequel to the 2018 hit of the same name, the Milap Zaveri directorial was released theatrically on November 25.

The film featured Abraham in a triple role, fighting corruption in Lucknow.

''Brace yourselves, this time witness 2x action, 2x entertainment, and 3x surprise. Watch #SatyamevaJayate2OnPrime now,'' the streamer tweeted.

''Satyameva Jayate 2'' was produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. It also starred Divya Khosla Kumar.

Though the trade had expected the film to clock big numbers at the box office, ''Satyameva Jayate 2'' opened to scathing reviews and ended its lifetime gross under Rs 15 cr.

Abraham will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller ''Attack'', scheduled to release in January 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021