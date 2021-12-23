'Satyameva Jayate 2' premieres on Amazon Prime Video

Actor John Abraham starrer actioner ''Satyameva Jayate 2'' has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer announced on Thursday.

A sequel to the 2018 hit of the same name, the Milap Zaveri directorial was released theatrically on November 25.

The film featured Abraham in a triple role, fighting corruption in Lucknow.

''Brace yourselves, this time witness 2x action, 2x entertainment, and 3x surprise. Watch #SatyamevaJayate2OnPrime now,'' the streamer tweeted.

''Satyameva Jayate 2'' was produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. It also starred Divya Khosla Kumar.

Though the trade had expected the film to clock big numbers at the box office, ''Satyameva Jayate 2'' opened to scathing reviews and ended its lifetime gross under Rs 15 cr.

Abraham will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller ''Attack'', scheduled to release in January 2022.

