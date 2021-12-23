The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 9: New findings could confirm Fred Nolan’s theory

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 9 will be released on the History Channel in January 2022. Season 8 has already turned intense with several new discoveries. Before discussing the upcoming episode,, let's have a quick recap of what happened so far

History Channel's The Curse of Oak Island follows brothers Marty and Rick Lagina through their treasure-hunting mission on Oak Island. The show is growing popular, as the Lagina brothers and their team are getting closer to accomplish their mission. In the latest episode, Lagina brothers reached really close to the exact money pit. They are convinced that they're on the right track and it's just a matter of time before can dig up the hidden treasures.

They found evidence of a huge amount of silver, traces of gold, osmium, and several other precious metals buried near the money pit. In The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 8, titled "Deeper Digs, Bigger Stakes," the archeologists find a ship submerged deep in the swamp. They brought a 35-ton digger to find the ship. The team is excited to discover what the ship has in store. Now let's dive into the spoilers of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 9.

The official synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 9 suggests that the Laginas may make some new discoveries in the upcoming episode. The new findings could confirm that Fred Nolan's observations about an ancient Portuguese presence may be correct. Nolan made over five decades ago.

Fred Nolan started studying documents and maps from the maritime libraries and museums. During this exploration, Nolan uncovered numerous unexplained markings and artifacts from Oak Island's terrain. Nolan also found a cross made of boulders on his property on the island. He maintained his interest in this quest until his passing in 2016.

A few episodes back, the treasure hunters found similarities between their discoveries and Zena Halpern's templar map. Therefore, it looks like the Lagina brothers are on the right path.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 9 is titled "The Unusual Suspects." The reality series will premiere on the History Channel on January 4, 2022. The reality show airs every Tuesday at 9/8c. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the forthcoming episodes.

