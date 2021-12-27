Avenue 5 Season 2 filming wrapped up! Updates on current status!

HBO's series Avenue 5 has been renewed for Season 2 in February 2020. HBO confirmed at the time that the second season of Armando Iannucci's fantasy-comedy television series would return with all the main cast of the first season.

Avenue 5 Season 2 filming

HBO was impressed by the nine-episode comedy drama's performance that gathered enormous viewership. Executive Vice President of HBO Programming Amy Gravitt said in a statement:

"We've loved every minute of Avenue 5's inaugural voyage. Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can't wait to see what's in store for our hapless heroes in season two."

Unfortunately, the Production for Avenue 5 Season 2 was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the good news is In August 2021, creator Armando Iannucci confirmed via Twitter that the second run would begin filming, "in a matter of days." A post by Josh Gad confirmed the start of filming in August. Another post by Gad also confirmed the end of filming in late November 2021.

Avenue 5 Season 2 release

Although there was a rumor that Avenue 5 Season 2 will premiere sometime in 2021 but still now no release date has been confirmed. Fans are eagerly waiting to get the release date of the series.

The principal photography for the second season was completed in November and hopefully, the series is currently under post-production. So we can guess that Avenue 5 Season 2 would come out in the middle of 2022.

Avenue 5 recap

The story is set 40 years in the future. Avenue 5 follows the captain and crew of a luxury space cruise ship as they navigate disgruntled passengers and unexpected events after experiencing technical difficulties onboard.

Avenue 5 Season 1 shows a cruise ship, which would go off course after the accidental death of its Chief Engineer, leading to a situation where its crew and passengers have to survive in the cruise itself with limited food and supplies until they would return to the earth and the crew of the Avenue 5 must struggle to maintain order and return the craft safely.

Avenue 5 Season 2 cast

Avenue 5 was executively produced by Kevin Loader, Will Smith, Tony Roche, Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci. It was produced by Steve Clark-Hall.

The cast list for the upcoming installment is yet to be disclosed, but most of Season One's cast are likely to return in Season Two. This includes Hugh Laurie (as Ryan Clark), Zack Woods (Matt Spencer) Ethan Phillips (Spike Martin), Lenora Crichlow(Billie McEvoy), Rebecca Front (Karen Kelly), and Josh Gad (Herman Judd).

Currently, there is no official release date for Avenue 5 Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates!

