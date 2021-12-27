Mumbai cops counsel, save man after he posts suicide note on social media

A 30-year-old man who was planning to commit suicide after losing his job in the COVID-19 pandemic was saved by personnel from Mumbai Crime Branch's cyber cell, an official said.

The man had posted a suicide note on Monday afternoon and had tagged the police, after which personnel engaged him in a conversation to buy time in order to track him and save him, the official said.

The Virar-based man was depressed as his money had run out and he was struggling to pay rent and meet other expenses after losing his job at a car showroom in Andheri two months ago.

He had also used over Rs 37,000 that belonged to a customer and had to be deposited in the company's account.

''Your life is too precious. There's nothing that cannot be overcome. We request you to stay calm, let's meet, discuss and resolve. Remember, you are priceless to your loved ones. Please DM contact. Let's talk,'' Mumbai cops tweeted.

The man said he wanted to die as he was certain a cheque he had to given to his former employer would bounce, which in turn would result in him getting booked or arrested, the official said.

The official said his former employer was asked not take the matter forward, which gave respite to the man.

