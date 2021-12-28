Killing Eve Season 4 updates, release, cast & everything we know

BBC America's Killing Eve Season 4 will premiere its first two episodes on February 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The episode also will be available a week earlier, on Feb. 20, on streaming site AMC+.

Thankfully, after two years, BBC America has shared some vital updates on Killing Eve Season 4. This includes the release date, some first-look images and more.

The British spy thriller drama Killing Eve Season 4 will be the final season of the series. The final season is written by Laura Neal following in the footsteps of previous season-long head writers Phoebe Waller-Bridge (S1), Emerald Fennell (S2), and Suzanne Heathcote (S3). The other executive producers of the upcoming season include Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, and Damon Thomas.

Several main characters are making a return in the fourth season including Jodie Comer (as Villanelle), Fiona Shaw (Carolyn Martens), and Sandra Oh (Eve Polastri), Kim Bodnia (KonstantinVasiliev), Gemma Whelan (Geraldine), Camille Cottin (Hélène), Ayoola Smart (Audrey) will also return in the final season.

In the previous season, Owen McDonnell and Sean Delaney returned as Niko Polastri and Kenny respectively, but later Kenny was killed. Therefore Kenny's return in Killing Eve Season 4 might not be possible. Besides, Niko is seriously injured and asked his wife Eve to stay away from him. His appearance in Season 4 is also in doubt.

The official synopsis of Killing Eve Season 4 teases: "This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge, and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced, and glorious series finale."

In a statement Jodie Comer who has won a BAFTA for the role, an Emmy and a TV Choice Award for her performance as Villanelle said: "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember."

The series follows Eve Polastri, a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle. The relationship between Eve Polastri and Villanelle will remain central to the plot of Killing Eve Season 4. The upcoming installment will also clear the cliffhanger of DashaDuzran (Harriet Walter) who had a heart attack in the third season.

