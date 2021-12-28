Better Call Saul Season 6: Who are expected to return to the cast? Know in detail!

The journey of AMC's crime drama Better Call Saul will end with Season 6. The last five seasons became successful and was acclaimed worldwide for their excellent cinematography, brilliant portrayal of the story and outstanding acting.

Bob Odenkirk (portrays Jimmy McGill) earlier said that AMC's Better Call Saul Season 6 would bring a new perspective to the Breaking Bad story. Viewers are passionately waiting to see what Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Better Call Saul Season 6 has in store. Some fans are even speculating the cast or who could return in the final season of the crime series.

They believe that even if only one actor returns, it would be Michael McKean as Chuck McGill, the elder brother of Jimmy McGill who transformed into Jimmy's nemesis in Season 2 and was subsequently killed at the end of Season 3. The character appeared at the fourth season in flashback. He is nominated as an outstanding guest actor in Better Call Saul. Jessie Caine can also return in Better Call Saul Season 6.

One of the Reddit users predicts "I have a feeling Chuck will be back for one last flashback, I'm not sure what the nature of it will be, but I'm sure it'll add more to the tragedy. Bonus prediction: we'll see Jessie but not Heisenberg."

In the discussion thread another user replied, "I hope so, the Chuck/Jimmy relationship feels so central to the series, I've been a little frustrated by the lack of it these last couple season."

Another user replies: "I just want a complete cover of The Winner Takes it All by Michael McKean."

One of the users said, "If we see Jesse he'll be interacting with crazy 8. it's the only person I could see him having a tie to at this time. As a side note, I'm excited to see how crazy 8s arc finishes in the next season. I feel like a lot of people forgot about him."

On the other hand Bob Odenkirk clearly cited his belief that the final season of Better Call Saul would change the way viewers had always perceived Breaking Bad.

The actor hinted at Kim Wexler's (Rhea Seehorn) fate. She has been struggling with her partner in her latest ventures. Jimmy's nefarious influence seems to have impacted the beloved lawyer.

Bob Odenkirk revealed recently to The Guardian that he believes Kim is surely alive by the time the storyline of Breaking Bad begins.

"I don't think she dies. I think she's in Albuquerque, and she's still practicing law. He's still crossing paths with her," he said. "To me, that would fuel his desire to be on billboards everywhere, because he wants her to see him," he added.

Meanwhile, the series EP Thomas Schnauz talked to Den of Geek about the special combination of Kim with Jimmy. He said they could not decide till Season 2 how they should portray the relationship between Kim and Jimmy.

"We had zero idea what Kim's role would be in the series. In fact, I think the writers were still debating into season 2 if Kim and Jimmy had an intimate relationship prior to us meeting her in season 1, or were they just friends?"

"I wrote the line about the 'sex robot voice' in episode 3, so I was in the camp of: 'they started something but career took over and it didn't quite go anywhere.' We knew Rhea was good when we saw her audition tape, but then seeing her in the role as we were filming season 1 — all the nuance, the humor, the gleam in her eyes — we knew we had a special combination with her and Bob."

The good news is that the filming for Better Call Saul Season 6 is almost done after several hiccups due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Bob Odenkirk suddenly collapsed from a heart attack in the shooting floor. Thankfully, he returned to the film set in early September.

Better Call Saul Season 6 is gearing for its release. It is expected to premiere in early 2022 in the United States and will consist of 13 episodes. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

