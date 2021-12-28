National Nritya Shiromani Award 2022 for Aparna Satheesan

December 28: Aparna Satheesan, the internationally acclaimed Kuchipudi dancer, will be felicitated with the prestigious National Nritya Shiromani Award 2022 in January 2022 for her excellence and contribution in the field of Kuchipudi at a global level, in a 7 day long 13th Cuttack Mahotsav: International Classical & Folk Dance Festival. The event is organized by the Utkal Yuva Sanskrutik Sangh, Odisha. She will also showcase her solo Kuchipudi recital on January 4th. The National Nritya Shiromani award is given to outstanding dance performers and musicians of India and abroad for promoting and preserving the traditional classical art forms of India. Aparna was selected for her exceptional talent in the field of classical dance and for promoting the Kuchipudi dance across the globe. Aparna Satheesan is a senior disciple of Guru Smt. Vyjayanthi Kashi and has contributed tremendously to Bharatanatyam as well as Kuchipudi. She is also a recipient of the prestigious Bharata Shastra Nritya Praveena Award by the All India Dancer’s Association, Natya Shiromani Award by Indian festival Organization, Abhinandan Saroja Award by National Institute of Indian Classical Dance and winner of Cleveland Thyagaraja Aradhana International Bharatanatyam competition. More Details : Website http://www.aparnasatheesan.com Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aparnasatheesan.samyoga Instagram https://www.instagram.com/aparna_satheesan/?hl=en PWR PWR

