Iqbal Khan, wife Sneha to become parents for second time

'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai' fame actor Iqbal Khan and his wife Sneha Khan are all set to become parents soon. Recently, Sneha took to Instagram and posted a photograph with Iqbal, flaunting her baby bump.

Alongside the image, she wrote, "Sending lots of love & blessings to each & everyone. Special duaas for those who are unable to spend this holiday season with their loved ones." After seeing the post, the couple's fans and friends showered them with congratulatory messages.

"Congrats guys wow that's amazing," singer Amit Tandon commented. Actor Jibraan Khan dropped a string of red heart emojis on the post.

Iqbal and Sneha got married in 2007. They already are doting parents to their 10-year-old daughter Ammara. (ANI)

