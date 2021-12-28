Is Food Wars! Season 6 possible! What latest we know

After the premiere of the fifth and final season of "Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma," which was broadcast from April to September 2020, fans are yearning for more. But unfortunately, the chances of a Food Wars! Season 6 is very low.

In general, creators won't reconsider extending a show until it becomes hugely popular, accumulates enormous viewers and is critically acclaimed. Since all of those are true for this Japanese anime, fans are hopeful that the creators would work on the sixth season. The manga has received positive views and gathers enormous viewers since the release of season 1. As of March 2020, the manga sales reached 20 million.

Why fans think Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Season 6 is still possible?

Realistically, there is very little chance for Food Wars!:Shokugeki no Soma Season 6, as the Fifth Plate was the final course of the anime. Still, fans are hopeful for Food Wars Season 6. In their defense, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry.

Looking at the show's popularity and devoted fan base, some industry experts think that it's just a matter of time before we get Food Wars! Season 6. However, as COVID -19 pandemic is taking a toll on the entertainment industry, the production could be delayed.

Moreover, looking back, after the release of the Food Wars! Season 4, viewers thought that the fourth run is the conclusion of the anime series. But J.C. Staff Studio gave a big surprise with the renewal of Food Wars Season 5.

The plot and storyline of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma is based on the manga series of the same name written by YūtoTsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki.

The series is all about a teenager Soma Yukihira who studies at TotsukiSaryo Culinary Institute. The institute is an elite culinary school located in Tokyo, Japan. It selects only a handful of students each year.

Soma Yukihira aspires to become a full-time chef in his father's (Joichiro) restaurant, named "Restaurant Yukihira." Eventually, Yukihira surpasses his father's culinary skills, but Joichiro gets a new job that requires him to travel the world and close his shop. The story revolves around Soma Yukihira's battles with some of the world's best chefs. He wants to prove himself and refine his skills.

Currently, there is no official announcement regarding Food Wars Season 6. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the manga series.

