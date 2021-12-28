One Punch Man Season 3: ‘We are working on it’, says creator & apologizes for keeping fans waiting

After the release of OPM Season 2 and its broadcast from April to July 2019, there has been a growing demand for the third season. The last episode of Season 2 gave a feeling of an improper season finale. Most of the reviews were very critical about the show's abrupt ending. So the anime lovers are expecting at least one or two chapters to offer a more conclusive finale.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to return with action-packed episodes. Reportedly, the upcoming chapters will have a lot of fighting scenes for the viewers.

Recently, the creator of One Punch Man, Yusuke Murata shared his message via Twitter that there could be a minor delay in the release of One Punch Man Season 3 (OPM Season 3), noted Comic Book.

"Thank you all for your patience. Due to various reasons, the online release of One-Punch Man's latest chapter has been delayed. Please wait a bit longer."

"I'm sorry to have kept you waiting. This is the Tona Jean version of One-Punch Man, but the latest story is scheduled to be updated on October 8th, and we are working on it. We will report on the progress as the day approaches."

The story for the Japanese anime, One Punch Man Season 3 will mainly focus on the life of Saitama and it also is expected to see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

Saitama will be seen defeating his rivals with one punch like he was seen in the previous season. However, his fight with Garou will be quite different as he can't be defeated with a single punch. Hence, Garou will get more screen time than Saitama's other opponents. The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting and reverse this time. According to the manga, Garou will have extra powers and he might go into a relationship of beasts. He will take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration.

If we look at their earlier records, One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time as the previous season. There was a gap of around four years between the first and second seasons. Season 1 was released in October 2015 and Season 2 in April 2019. So, we guess One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to release in summer 2022.

Currently, One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1037 gets an early release date! Know more on plot