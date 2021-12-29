Ryusui to be the central character of Dr. Stone special episode but will he appear in Season 3?

The Japanese manga series, Dr. Stone has been renewed for Season 3 just after the release of Season 2, which was aired from January to March 2021.

Recently, in Jump Festa 22, the Dr. Stone production team has released a teaser and announced that a special episode, titled RYUSUI will be released in summer 2022. The trailer also reveals that the wait for the third season will be a bit longer. Dr. Stone Season 3 is to be premiered in 2023.

Ryusui Nanami is a new addition to the Senku's Kingdom of Science. Ryusui will be voiced by Ryota Suzuki for the anime, and the special will be produced by TMS Entertainment once more and will feature a bunch of returning cast.

The manga series is written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi. Dr. Stone will see the adaptation of the Age of Exploration arc from the original Dr. Stone manga series. According to Comic Book, the plot will revolve around Perseus being built by the gang, making "Thousand Sunny" jealous. Hopefully, Ryusui will also play a vital role in Dr. Stone Season 3.

Dr. Stone Season 2 is focused on the story of the "Stone Wars" arc from the manga series that was officially titled Dr. Stone: Stone Wars. The story takes place in April 5738 AD (over 3,700 years later), when humans turn into stones after a mysterious incident. The story mostly focuses on a 15-year-old genius boy SenkuIshigami, who resurrects thousands of years after.

He finds himself in a world where all traces of human civilization have been eroded by time. Senku sets up a base camp and begins to study the petrified humans in order to determine the cause of the event, as well as a cure.

He takes six months to study and gives life to his friend Taiju Oki with nitric acid. And they work together to save the rest of humanity.

Dr. Stone Season 3 will be premiered in 2023. We will keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on it. Till then stay tuned!

