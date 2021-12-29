Left Menu

Dr. Stone Chapter 224: The rocket could face some troubles during takeoff

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-12-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 11:27 IST
Dr. Stone Chapter 224 begins with SenkuIshigami, Kohaku, and Stanley Snyder’s departure to the moon. Image Credit: Dr. Stone / My Anime List
After one week's break, Japanese manga Dr. Stone Chapter 224 is all set to be released on January 3, 2022. Dr. Stone Chapter 224 begins with SenkuIshigami, Kohaku, and Stanley Snyder's departure to the moon.

The three heroes from Kingdom in Science have finished arranging all the equipment they need for the trip to the moon. Senku, Kohaku and Stanley wear their spacesuits and get ready for the departure. The boys of Kingdom of Science and their friends and family are talking to them. They all are ready to see off them. Dr. Stone Chapter 224 will also showcase the technological advancement back on Earth.

At the last moment, Kohaku's elder sister reminds him to keep in touch with Why-man. Dr. Stone has been on this trip to the moon. He agrees to help them in the journey. Ruri asked Kohahu to stay safe and return alive. Kohahu promises her to return alive. Crome is talking with Senku about the period of the journey. They know that it will take another year to reach. Senku reminds Stan that smoking is not allowed in a spaceship. In Dr. Stone Chapter 224 Senku, Kohaku and Stanley boarded to rocket to leave the earth.

Senku the chief pilot is in his seat. The Science of Kingdom crew wonders what awaits their three heroes on the moon. They start the count down as the rocket gets ready for launch in Chapter 224 of the manga Dr. Stone.

But Senku is worried that the rocket might face some trouble during starting in Dr. Stone Chapter 224. And his fears are very well-founded. But after a few anxious minutes, the rocket rushes off into the sky. The crowd cheers and wishes for a safe and successful journey.

Senku takes care of all the staff in the rocket, meanwhile, Stanley looks after every detail of the flight and the gadgets fixed it into the flight.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump's official website. The latest chapters are available on VIZ Media & Shueisha's online magazine. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

