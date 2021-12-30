Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236 release delayed, Takemichi decides to proceed alone!

One of the highly anticipated Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236, which was originally scheduled to be released on December 29, 2021, has been delayed for a week. The manga is progressing to the end of the final arc of the series.

Finally, the battle of the Three Deities ends with Mikey killing South. Although the mystery behind the fight is yet to be revealed, however, the new era of Takemichi begins.

Fans are disappointed for the delay. They usually get the raw scan or leaks every Monday, but this week those did not appear on any online platforms. The leaks and raw scans will also be delayed for one week.

Almost all the manga that are released in Weekly Shonen Magazine will be delayed due to New Year's holiday. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236 will be released on January 5, 2022, and the scans are expected to circulate within January 3.

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236, Takemichi is likely to return after his recovery. He contacts all his friends who are beside him. Hina will always support his work so as not to lose his identity. Whereas, Mikey will not keep in contact with any of his friends and proceed with his new gang, Bonten.

In the last episode, Takemichi learns that Tokyo Manji Gang has been disbanded. There is currently a power struggle between RokuharaTandai, Brahman, and Mikey's new gang, the Kanto Manji Gang. To reach Mikey, Takemichi will join Brahman, led by SenjuKawaragi.

On July 7, 2008, RokuharaTandai launches an attack on Takemichi and Senju. Takemichi prevents Senju's death, but Draken died while protecting them. As a result, a brawl, known as the Battle of the Three Deities, erupts between all three gangs and ends with Mikey killing South, RokuharaTandai's leader. The Kanto Manji Gang wins and absorbs Rokuhara Tandai. Meanwhile, Senju separates Brahman to stop Mikey from killing Takemichi.

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235, KantouManji Gang becomes the new ruler, and Senju sacrifices his life to save Takemichi. While Takemichi is hospitalized, he meets Chifuyu. Chifuyu thinks Takemichi is responsible for Draken's death, and he will wait to punish him until he recovers and returns from the hospital. Realizing how much he has hurt his friends, Takemichi decides to proceed alone in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236.

Therefore, he will fight Mikey without involving the Toman members. Some fans predict that Takemichi will not form a gang, but will find a way to approach Mikey himself. But some believe Takemichi will form a new gang.

Fans can read the manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

