Black Clover Chapter 318 spoilers: Lucifero is back & Asta could receive his heavy punch!

Black Clover Chapter 318 is the next installment of the Japanese manga that was on hiatus last Sunday. However, Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 318 is approaching its release this week.

Black Clover Chapter 318 will be released on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The fight between Ultra Black Bull, other Magic Knights vs. King of Supreme Devils continues in Chapter 318 of the manga. Black Bulls want to rescue captain Yami and William. Asta and others realize that they are in danger. The warriors wonder what will happen to the world.

Black Clover Chapter 318 is reportedly titled, "Presence of the Demon King." The leaks of the upcoming installment are out. KamikazeMender, a Reddit user has shared the spoilers.

According to the Black Clover Chapter 318 spoilers, Lucifero might stop everyone from moving, except Asta. The devil in front of the second gate wonders how Asta could move despite Lucifero's presence when every other person is feeling the pressure of gravity.

Just by existing, Lucifero can overpower everything around him like magic. Liebe recognizes Lucifero and asks him whether he remembers Licita but Lucifero says he could not remember him.

In the interim, Asta is getting into his Devil Mode and he has to complete the process in just a minute. While Asta blows him, Lucifero pulls an Aizen to stop Asta's strike by a finger.

In Black Clover Chapter 317, Asta and Liebe enter the Devil Union Mode. Asta uses the ancient Anti-Magic Weapon, Demon Slash her against the King of Supreme Devils. He also slashes Lucifero's giant form into halves. One-half of his body falls on the nearby town.

While the warriors of the Spade Kingdom were celebrating the freedom of their country, suddenly, a mysterious devil appears and shouts at the Magic Knights to run away, as Lucifero's manifestation was half completed before Asta slashed him. The demon defeated all the Magic Knights in a moment and they fell unconscious on the ground.

Let's get back to the spoilers. In Black Clover Chapter 318, Asta will use his sword to hurt Lucifero but watching his dirty sword Lucifero is angry. He throws a punch at him. The punch hits Asta and it takes him some time to get revived. Black Clover Chapter 318 will end with all the captains helping Asta to get up and fight with Lucifero.

It will be hard for Asta and the team to fight back against Lucifero in Black Clover Chapter 318. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS.

