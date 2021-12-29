Left Menu

Black Clover Chapter 318 spoilers: Lucifero is back & Asta could receive his heavy punch!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-12-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 17:16 IST
Black Clover Chapter 318 spoilers: Lucifero is back & Asta could receive his heavy punch!
Black Clover Chapter 318 will be released on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Image Credit: Black Clover manga / Official Twitter
  • Country:
  • Japan

Black Clover Chapter 318 is the next installment of the Japanese manga that was on hiatus last Sunday. However, Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 318 is approaching its release this week.

Black Clover Chapter 318 will be released on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The fight between Ultra Black Bull, other Magic Knights vs. King of Supreme Devils continues in Chapter 318 of the manga. Black Bulls want to rescue captain Yami and William. Asta and others realize that they are in danger. The warriors wonder what will happen to the world.

Black Clover Chapter 318 is reportedly titled, "Presence of the Demon King." The leaks of the upcoming installment are out. KamikazeMender, a Reddit user has shared the spoilers.

According to the Black Clover Chapter 318 spoilers, Lucifero might stop everyone from moving, except Asta. The devil in front of the second gate wonders how Asta could move despite Lucifero's presence when every other person is feeling the pressure of gravity.

Just by existing, Lucifero can overpower everything around him like magic. Liebe recognizes Lucifero and asks him whether he remembers Licita but Lucifero says he could not remember him.

In the interim, Asta is getting into his Devil Mode and he has to complete the process in just a minute. While Asta blows him, Lucifero pulls an Aizen to stop Asta's strike by a finger.

In Black Clover Chapter 317, Asta and Liebe enter the Devil Union Mode. Asta uses the ancient Anti-Magic Weapon, Demon Slash her against the King of Supreme Devils. He also slashes Lucifero's giant form into halves. One-half of his body falls on the nearby town.

While the warriors of the Spade Kingdom were celebrating the freedom of their country, suddenly, a mysterious devil appears and shouts at the Magic Knights to run away, as Lucifero's manifestation was half completed before Asta slashed him. The demon defeated all the Magic Knights in a moment and they fell unconscious on the ground.

Let's get back to the spoilers. In Black Clover Chapter 318, Asta will use his sword to hurt Lucifero but watching his dirty sword Lucifero is angry. He throws a punch at him. The punch hits Asta and it takes him some time to get revived. Black Clover Chapter 318 will end with all the captains helping Asta to get up and fight with Lucifero.

It will be hard for Asta and the team to fight back against Lucifero in Black Clover Chapter 318. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231: Team 15 to arrest thieves on a new mission

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
4
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021