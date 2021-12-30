Will Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 continue from Season 2 or bring a new idea? Know in detail!

Fans are excited when they heard the official announcement that Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 had begun production. Following the huge success of the first and second seasons, the demand for the third season is severely high, and anime fans in Japan and across the world are ardently waiting for its release. According to Japanese voice actor Setsuo Itou's Twitter post-Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 will not take much time to arrive.

Mob Psyco 100 is the adaption of the manga ONE. The manga ended with 101 chapters collected across 16 volumes in 2017. The first two seasons have adapted 91 chapters, and the rest will be included in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Therefore, seemingly, the third season would be the end of the anime series. Fans are predicting several storylines for Mob Psyco 100 Season 3. Will it continue from the end of Season 2 or return with a new plot?

Mob Psyco 100 Season 2 did not follow the full and exact story of the manga. When it concluded, viewers thought that the second season was the end of the anime series. However, the announcement of Season 3 after three years came to the fans as a pleasant surprise. It seems the directors would come with new ideas in Mob Psyco 100 Season 3. Director Yuzuru Tachikawa spoke to Crunchyroll about the adaptation during the release of Season 1.

"The big question was: how could I keep the adaptation faithful to the source? I drew a massive blank—honestly, I don't think anybody had a clear-cut idea of what an adaptation would look like. But, while I was fretting over how I'd approach the adaptation, I came to the realization that the show would be an opportunity to try out a number of new ideas."

Some fans think there are still some loose ends to tie up; so Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 will start from the end of Season 2. In the finale of the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, we saw Mob defeating Antagonist Toichiro, taking him into custody, and turning him into a living bomb. Later, Mob would transmit the power into his body so that the power of the explosion can be reduced. But Mob loses all his power and is being considered feeble by everyone.

Mob is always afraid of losing his psychic power. In a bid to retain his psychic power, Mob works as an assistant to a con artist and self-proclaimed psychic called ReigenArataka. Mob wants a normal life, but problems continue chasing him. Season 3 could focus on Mob's personal life.

On the other hand, Since Toichiro is no longer free, we might get to see the returning of other antagonists from the last two seasons or a new villain may be introduced in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

So let's wait until the official storyline reveals. The exact release date for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the anime series.

