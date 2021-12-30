Left Menu

Trevor Noah subtly goes Instagram official with Minka Kelly

South African comedian-TV host Trevor Noah and American actor Minka Kelly have taken their relationship to a new level.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 22:23 IST
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly. Image Credit: ANI
South African comedian-TV host Trevor Noah and American actor Minka Kelly have taken their relationship to a new level. According to Fox News, the two subtly became Instagram official on Wednesday when Noah shared a photo on the platform featuring the 'Titans' actor.

The comedian posted a picture taken at a friend's birthday celebration, which showed Noah sitting next to Kelly at a long table. It seems to be the first time that either star has shared a photo featuring the other on social media. "Happy Birthday @xolisadyeshana," Noah wrote in the caption of the happy pic, adding, "May your laugh always be loud, maybe your stories always be long, and may your friends always be good looking."

Only the birthday boy was tagged in the pic, meaning Noah didn't leave a direct link to Kelly's account, though she was clearly visible in the seat right next to him. Multiple outlets have reported that Noah and Kelly are currently visiting his South African hometown. The timeline of the duo's relationship is unclear, though it was first reported that they were in a "serious" relationship in September 2020.

"They're very happy. It's a very serious relationship," a source told People magazine at the time. Another source told E! News that the couple have been dating for "several months." The insider also reported that the comedian and actor have been living in his New York City apartment during quarantine. The couple is "getting serious," the source told the outlet.

In May 2021, it was reported that they'd split, though they rekindled their relationship at some point, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

