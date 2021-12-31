Left Menu

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama gives health update after visiting emergency room

American musician Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Luella Barker has provided a health update for her fans, declaring she's doing just fine after going to the emergency room.

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama gives health update after visiting emergency room
American musician Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Luella Barker has provided a health update for her fans, declaring she's doing just fine after going to the emergency room. According to Fox News, in an Instagram Story featuring a picture of her hospital wristband, she wrote, "I'm gonna be okay! Thank [you] to everybody who made sure I was good."

The Blink 182 drummer's daughter did not detail the reason for her visit. On Wednesday, Alabama posted pictures and videos of herself to Instagram in which she appears to be back at home. In a series of snapshots, the teen showed off a black-and-red sweatshirt and accessories, including a diamond watch.

Meanwhile, her dad has been enjoying a trip to Montecito, California with fiancee Kourtney Kardashian. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum posted several photos to her own Instagram account, revealing the couple's beach view. The reality star also shared an exterior picture of Rosewood Miramar Beach. The hotel is a special location for the couple as it's where Barker popped the question back in October.

As per Fox News, Barker shares Alabama and his son, Landon with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. They split in 2008 after four years of marriage. Meanwhile, Kardashian shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. (ANI)

