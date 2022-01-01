Will Arnett replaces Armie Hammer in Taika Waititi’s 'Next Goal Wins'

Actor Will Arnett has replaced embattled Hollywood star Armie Hammer in filmmaker Taika Waititi's upcoming sports drama ''Next Goal Wins''.

The story follows Dutch coach Thomas Rongen who attempts the nearly impossible task of turning the American Samoan soccer team from perennial losers into winners.

According to Deadline, Arnett will now play the role of an executive at the Football Federation American Samoa.

Michael Fassbender is playing the role of Rongen in the movie, which will also feature Elizabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, Chris Alosio, Rhys Darby and Angus Sampson.

Waititi, who won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his last directorial ''Jojo Rabbit'', has penned the script with Iain Morris.

Last year, Hammer found himself embroiled in a massive controversy after a series of his Instagram direct messages were leaked online by an unverified account earlier this year.

These messages, some of which date back several years, detailed affairs, sexual misconduct and cannibalistic fantasies.

Later, the actor was under police investigation after a woman alleged she was violently raped by him in 2017.

Hammer's former girlfriends have also come on record with damaging allegations of sexual abuse and cannibalistic tendencies, leading to his departure from high profile Hollywood projects such as movie ''Shotgun Wedding'' and series ''The Offer''.

