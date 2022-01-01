Left Menu

Two held for duping people with fake hotel bookings in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrested two persons for allegedly duping people by with fake bookings of hotels, private bungalows and villas for New Year celebrations at tourist spots, police said on Saturday. A probe revealed that the duo had similarly cheated several people and at least 12 offences were registered against them at police stations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri Chinchwad, Thane and Mira Bhayendar, he said.

The Mumbai police have arrested two persons for allegedly duping people by with fake bookings of hotels, private bungalows and villas for New Year celebrations at tourist spots, police said on Saturday. The cyber police of the crime branch nabbed Mumbai residents Akash Rupkumar Jadhav (21) and Avinash Rupkumar Jadhvani (26) from a hotel in Viman Nagar area of Pune, an official said.

The fraud came to light when a woman approached the police with a complaint that she was cheated of Rs 72,000 over a booking of a bungalow in Lonavala for a day, he said. The complainant alleged that she had paid 50 per cent of the charges for booking two rooms for New Year celebrations, he said. After receiving the sum, the accused stopped communication with her, following which she contacted the owner of the bungalow in Lonavala, who was unaware about the deal, the official said. A probe revealed that the duo had similarly cheated several people and at least 12 offences were registered against them at police stations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri Chinchwad, Thane and Mira Bhayendar, he said. An offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered in this regard, the official added.

