Filmmaker Rahul Rawail tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 13:59 IST
Veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, known for directing movies like ''Betaab'' and ''Arjun'', has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

There were reports that the 70-year-old director contracted the virus last week and was recovering.

When contacted by PTI, Rawail confirmed the same.

The ''Arjun Pandit'' director is one of the latest Bollywood personalities who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 including actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani.

Last month, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launched Rawail's new book ''Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work'', a tribute to his mentor and late filmmaker Raj Kapoor, in New Delhi.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 6,347 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload in the city to 7,91,457. According to civic officials, Saturday's count was the highest since the 5,888 cases witnessed on April 24 this year during the second wave.

