Writer, retired bureaucrat Bharat Sasane chosen president of 95th All India Marathi Literary Meet

PTI | Latur | Updated: 02-01-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 17:16 IST
Renowned writer and retired IAS official Bharat Sasane was elected as president of the 95th All India Marathi Literary Meet (Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan), which will be held between April 22 and 24 in Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district.

The announcement was made by Sahitya Mahamandal president Kautikrao Thale-Patil and AIMLM organizer Baswaraj Patil Nagaralkar in a joint press conference held on Sunday.

The meet will be held in Maharashtra Udayagiri College, which will be celebrating its diamond jubilee at the time, they said.

Sasane, a native of Jalna who retired from government service as collector of Beed, has written eight short stories, nine collections of short stories, five novels, six books of children's literature, four plays and several articles.

He has also translated eight books in other languages, while 23 of his works have been translated as well.

Sasane is a recipient of the Best Literary Award by government of Maharashtra seven times, and he has also been bestowed with the Natya Lekhana Award, Late Narhar Kurundkar Award, Late Keshavrao Kothale Award etc.

He is a member of the Maharashtra State Board of Literature and Culture.

