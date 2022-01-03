Frozen 3 can focus on specific Elsa's mission & clear previous cliffhangers

The avid enthusiasts of Frozen franchise had already started questioning what surprising the third installment could have for them. Many fans are curious to know the development in production and the possible release period of Frozen 3.

The previous movie gave Elsa the chance to finally realize her full potential with her acting as the fifth spirit. Her sister Anna was also seen as the Queen of Arendelle at the end. Fans are waiting to see in Frozen 3 how Anna takes care of the citizens and they want to see what type of queen she is.

The second movie concentrated on characters' development, in comparison to its predecessor. According to Screenrant, Frozen 3 will do the same in taking the story forward and may introduce a new world more on fixing the previous cliffhangers left in the second movie.

Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the franchise as the third movie will end the trilogy. Since the time gap between the first and second movies was six years, Frozen 3's production will take long time for work to the last installment. This, the third movie is expected to be out in 2023 or 2024.

Although the plot for Frozen 3 is totally kept under wraps, still the rumors are up in the web world that it will show Elsa possessing more supernatural powers. Through these powers, she could resolve the identity of mysterious voice, which is still unknown. She is also likely to get Honeymaren in her life as her girlfriend.

The Chief Creative Officer of Disney, Jennifer Lee earlier hinted the making of Frozen 3. According to Lee, Frozen 3 will have the best plots and portrayed of characters with some funny scenes, as it will be the last installment of the Frozen.

Frozen 3 can also show Elsa's mission to turn her brothers back to normal or the latter becomes the former's dark reflection. According to Screenrant, the clash between two fairytales could inject the Frozen trilogy with an epic sense of magnitude and there is no way to avoid it.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on animated movies.

