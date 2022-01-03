Prison Break Season 6 was in development earlier, get some vital info

The wait for Prison Break Season 6 has no value these days. The previous season might have given both the happy ending. If that's true, then the renewal of Season 6 was a mistake.

After the fifth season of Prison Break was promoted, in May 2017 the FOX Television Group CEO Dana Walden said that the network would "definitely consider doing more episodes." On December 12, 2017, the series co-lead Dominic Purcell announced via Instagram that season 6 was "in the works."

Furthermore, the president of entertainment for Fox, Michael Thorn officially announced on January 4, 2018, that a "new iteration" was in early development. He also said that Prison Break Season 6 would not feature with the entire new cast whereas, the two leads Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller were expected to reprise their roles as Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively.

On the other hand, after two months in the same year, the series creator Paul Scheuring revealed that the scripts for the first episode of Prison Break Season 6 had been completed. Just after 11 days on March 22, he confirmed Amaury Nolasco and William Fichtner are ready to return, adding, "We're going back to the beginning. Literally the very first frames." Later Alexander Mahone joined the cast.

If you must know, I finished the 601 script. — Paul T. Scheuring (@paultscheuring) March 12, 2018

However, suddenly everything changed after Wentworth Miller announced that he would not reprise his role in this series anymore.

Following him, Dominic Purcell announced his inability to return in Season 6. "I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in his video.

Prison Break doesn't have any future. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the television shows.

