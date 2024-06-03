Marathons and Sprints: Dramatic Developments at French Open

After the high-energy French Open marathon matches, came the swift sprints.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek stormed into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in a swift 40 minutes, decimating Anastasia Potapova with a seamless 6-0, 6-0 win. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff followed with a 60-minute victory over Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Swiatek's domination tallied 48 points to Potapova's mere 10, concluding when Potapova netted a forehand on the first match point. Swiatek remarked on her concentrated focus during the rapid match, despite starting just eight hours after the longest men's match in history concluded at 3 a.m.

Swiatek criticized the tournament's late finishes as unhealthy, aligning with Gauff, who suggested reform for player health and safety. Gauff acknowledged the privilege of being in the sport while empathizing with those in less fortunate positions.

Potapova attributed her loss to exhaustion from rain delays and insomnia, with stress compounding her deteriorating condition. Swiatek continues her quest for a third consecutive title, next facing Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Gauff will meet Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who moved forward after defeating Clara Tauson. In the men's draw, significant matchups were set, with Carlos Alcaraz facing Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Grigor Dimitrov meeting Jannik Sinner after beating Hubert Hurkacz.

