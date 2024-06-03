Left Menu

Marathons and Sprints: Dramatic Developments at French Open

Defending champion Iga Swiatek and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff advanced rapidly to the French Open quarterfinals, while other matches extended late into the night. Swiatek emphasized the health risks of late finishes, and Potapova struggled with rain delays. Key players like Alcaraz and Tsitsipas set up thrilling quarterfinals.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 09:42 IST
Marathons and Sprints: Dramatic Developments at French Open
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

After the high-energy French Open marathon matches, came the swift sprints.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek stormed into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in a swift 40 minutes, decimating Anastasia Potapova with a seamless 6-0, 6-0 win. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff followed with a 60-minute victory over Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Swiatek's domination tallied 48 points to Potapova's mere 10, concluding when Potapova netted a forehand on the first match point. Swiatek remarked on her concentrated focus during the rapid match, despite starting just eight hours after the longest men's match in history concluded at 3 a.m.

Swiatek criticized the tournament's late finishes as unhealthy, aligning with Gauff, who suggested reform for player health and safety. Gauff acknowledged the privilege of being in the sport while empathizing with those in less fortunate positions.

Potapova attributed her loss to exhaustion from rain delays and insomnia, with stress compounding her deteriorating condition. Swiatek continues her quest for a third consecutive title, next facing Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Gauff will meet Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who moved forward after defeating Clara Tauson. In the men's draw, significant matchups were set, with Carlos Alcaraz facing Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Grigor Dimitrov meeting Jannik Sinner after beating Hubert Hurkacz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024