Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain, doctor says

Reuters | Brasília | Updated: 03-01-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 16:11 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain, doctor says
Jair Bolsonaro Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to hospital in the early hours of Monday with abdominal pain and was being examined to see if surgery might be necessary, Bolsonaro's doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo told the news website UOL from the Bahamas.

The Brazilian TV network Globo showed images of Bolsonaro walking down the stairs of the presidential plane after landing in Sao Paulo at about 1:30 a.m. He was then taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital, Globo said.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018. In July 2021, he was taken to Vila Nova Star due to an intestinal blockage after suffering from chronic hiccups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022