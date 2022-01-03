Kanye West spotted with Julia Fox on a date in Miami

American rapper and songwriter Kanye West was recently spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with actor Julia Fox in Miami. As seen in pics obtained by TMZ, the duo appeared to be having a good time in each other's company as they dined at Carbone restaurant. West bundled up in a black coat, while Fox opted for a sexy blue corset top and pants.

However, a source close to the situation told the outlet that the date was "nothing serious," and that he is simply trying to have fun amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. The 'All Falls Down' rapper had hit up Miami for New Year's Eve at the last minute. A source told Page Six that West rang in 2022 at Game Changers with Future, Quavo and French Montana.

The trip comes nearly a month after Kardashian made it clear she was serious about her February divorce filing, and weeks after it was reported that West was no longer dating model Vinetria after hooking up for a few months. As per Page Six, Kardashian filed to be declared legally single amid her divorce proceedings with West on December 10. The Skims founder, who has since moved on with 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson, shares four kids with West, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. (ANI)

