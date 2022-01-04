Actor Drashti Dhami tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 11:29 IST
Drashti Dhami Image Credit: Wikipedia
Popular TV actor Drashti Dhami on Tuesday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share news about her COVID-19 diagnosis with her fans.

"Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food.'' Dhami is recognized for her roles in TV shows such as "Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon", "Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani", "Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka" and features in historical drama 'Empire on Disney+Hotstar among others.

Mumbai reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases on Monday and two more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the city civic body.

The city also reported 40 new cases of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, pushing the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra government's health department.

